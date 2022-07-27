HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.

HLS Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HLS stock opened at C$12.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$406.50 million and a P/E ratio of -26.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.02. HLS Therapeutics has a 52 week low of C$11.00 and a 52 week high of C$20.52.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$18.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.39 million. On average, analysts expect that HLS Therapeutics will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About HLS Therapeutics

HLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$26.50 target price on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research report on Monday.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular (CV) markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Further Reading

