Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (HFBL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on August 15th

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, July 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This is an increase from Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Stock Performance

NASDAQ HFBL opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.46. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $23.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.10 million during the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 22.43%.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

