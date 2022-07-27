Hoo Token (HOO) Trading 34.4% Lower Over Last Week

Hoo Token (HOO) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. In the last week, Hoo Token has traded down 34.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Hoo Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001873 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hoo Token has a market capitalization of $32.62 million and approximately $3.27 million worth of Hoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004733 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001578 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002203 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00016995 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001943 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000309 BTC.
Hoo Token Profile
Hoo Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,430,424 coins. Hoo Token’s official Twitter account is @Hoo_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hoo Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5191937. The official website for Hoo Token is hoo.com.
Buying and Selling Hoo Token
