Hope Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

Hope Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 29.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hope Bancorp to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.8%.

Hope Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

HOPE opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Hope Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $17.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.38.

Institutional Trading of Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $154.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.08 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 34.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOPE. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 70.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 25,417 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 54.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 45,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,006 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 115.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 33,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 17,686 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Hope Bancorp to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson cut Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Hope Bancorp to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

