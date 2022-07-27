Hope Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.
Hope Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 29.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hope Bancorp to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.8%.
Hope Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %
HOPE opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Hope Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $17.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.38.
Institutional Trading of Hope Bancorp
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOPE. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 70.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 25,417 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 54.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 45,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,006 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 115.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 33,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 17,686 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Hope Bancorp to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson cut Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Hope Bancorp to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.
About Hope Bancorp
Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
