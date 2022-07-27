Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report issued on Sunday, July 24th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.45. The consensus estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $1.65 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

HST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.82.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $21.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Institutional Trading of Host Hotels & Resorts

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 109,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 10,939 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 926.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 28,535 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 158,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 12,054 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 290,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 52,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 118,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 61,547 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $224,847.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 379,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,964,985. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $224,847.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 379,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,964,985. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $64,516.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,957.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.57%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.