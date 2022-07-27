Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $30.75

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.75 and last traded at $30.75, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.75.

Howden Joinery Group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.18 and a 200 day moving average of $39.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

