HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 855,339 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 20,337 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $31,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in HP by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,228 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in HP by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in HP by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,807,110 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $65,598,000 after purchasing an additional 28,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $164,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,219 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,479.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $164,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,479.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,719 shares of company stock worth $1,844,410 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HP Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on HPQ. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.69.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $31.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.14. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.99%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

