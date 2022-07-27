HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 855,339 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 20,337 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $31,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in HP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $164,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,219 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,479.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $164,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,479.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,719 shares of company stock worth $1,844,410 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HP Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HPQ. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.69.

NYSE HPQ opened at $31.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. HP Inc. has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $41.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.14.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.99%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

