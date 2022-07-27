Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. Hubbell updated its FY22 guidance to $9.40-$9.80 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $204.08 on Wednesday. Hubbell has a twelve month low of $170.21 and a twelve month high of $212.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 45.80%.

HUBB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $188.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hubbell from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $145,103.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,865.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Hubbell by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC increased its holdings in Hubbell by 127.2% in the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

