HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) were up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $289.34 and last traded at $287.31. Approximately 4,687 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 745,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $272.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HUBS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $670.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $559.60.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Stock Up 4.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $404.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.79 and a beta of 1.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.17. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total transaction of $2,373,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 675,066 shares in the company, valued at $188,478,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total value of $2,373,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 675,066 shares in the company, valued at $188,478,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $340.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,511,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,012,895.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,500 shares of company stock worth $7,201,680. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in HubSpot by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 63.9% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in HubSpot by 114.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.