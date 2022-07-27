Humana (NYSE:HUM) Shares Down 3.4%

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) fell 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $474.80 and last traded at $475.51. 18,566 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 849,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $492.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $486.00 to $520.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Humana from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $499.61.

Humana Trading Down 3.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $59.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $459.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $438.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Insider Activity

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.83 by $1.21. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.67 EPS. Humana’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Humana news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total value of $1,443,472.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 884 shares in the company, valued at $397,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total value of $1,540,797.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,556,031.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total transaction of $1,443,472.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,702,360. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 885.7% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 42.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Humana during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

