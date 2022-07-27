Humana (NYSE:HUM) Shares Down 3.4%

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) fell 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $474.80 and last traded at $475.51. 18,566 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 849,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $492.28.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $486.00 to $520.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Humana from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $499.61.
The firm has a market capitalization of $59.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $459.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $438.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
In other Humana news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total value of $1,443,472.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 884 shares in the company, valued at $397,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total value of $1,540,797.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,556,031.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total transaction of $1,443,472.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,702,360. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 885.7% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 42.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Humana during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
