HUNT (HUNT) Price Reaches $0.43 on Exchanges

HUNT (HUNT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 27th. One HUNT coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00002009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HUNT has traded 6% lower against the dollar. HUNT has a total market cap of $47.20 million and approximately $4.10 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HUNT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,287.20 or 1.00001038 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006101 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003782 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002401 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00126909 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00029445 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004689 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT (HUNT) is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HUNT is hunt.town. HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt.

HUNT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HUNT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUNT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.