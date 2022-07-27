Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Buys 10,400 Shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Hibbett worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hibbett by 766.7% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Hibbett by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on HIBB shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Hibbett from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Hibbett from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hibbett in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $44.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $569.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.87. Hibbett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.58 and a 12 month high of $101.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.78 and its 200 day moving average is $48.88.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $424.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.20 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 39.56%. Hibbett’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.52%.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

