Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $542,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Landstar System by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Landstar System by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 6,956 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Landstar System by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LSTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Landstar System to $157.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.38.

Landstar System Price Performance

Landstar System stock opened at $145.63 on Wednesday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $188.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.35. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.20). Landstar System had a return on equity of 51.73% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.36%.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

