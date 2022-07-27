Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $975,000 Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,746,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,220,000 after purchasing an additional 22,594 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after buying an additional 56,361 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 96,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,349,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 364.2% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 57,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth $7,733,000. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $108.35 on Wednesday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.60 and a 12 month high of $123.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.62.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 11.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on PAG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.