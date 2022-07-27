Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Invests $1.04 Million in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 130,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of ACCO Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ACCO Brands by 60.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 459,967 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in ACCO Brands by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 27,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter worth $295,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 817,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACCO stock opened at $7.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.64. ACCO Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $685.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.87.

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $441.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.45 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 16.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACCO. TheStreet downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

