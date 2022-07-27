Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 26,000 Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Apollo Endosurgery at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the 4th quarter worth about $1,050,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 392,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 156,109 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the 4th quarter worth about $1,085,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 18,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Endosurgery Stock Performance

APEN stock opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average is $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 7.78 and a quick ratio of 6.83. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $10.39.

Apollo Endosurgery Profile

Apollo Endosurgery ( NASDAQ:APEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 43.31% and a negative return on equity of 95.87%. The business had revenue of $16.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

