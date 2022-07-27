Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam increased its position in shares of UGI by 989.9% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In other UGI news, Director John L. Walsh sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $4,447,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 429,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,203,532.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $41.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $33.04 and a 52 week high of $48.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter. UGI had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 16.65%. As a group, analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.57%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

