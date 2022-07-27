Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 26,000 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 9.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,136 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 69.7% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,332 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 9,172 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter valued at $354,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 19.0% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 7,854 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter valued at about $92,000.
Several research firms have issued reports on BBBY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $7.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.67.
Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The retailer reported ($2.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($1.50). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 90.91%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Jeff Kirwan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,929.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sue Gove acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.61 per share, with a total value of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,587 shares in the company, valued at $486,756.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Kirwan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,929.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.
