Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 26,000 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 5,000.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 910.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mosaic news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,587,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mosaic news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,587,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Ebel bought 15,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.49 per share, for a total transaction of $990,444.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,083,517.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $49.66 on Wednesday. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $29.14 and a twelve month high of $79.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.65.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 18.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 8.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. BNP Paribas lowered Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays started coverage on Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.06.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

