Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Thryv as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in THRY. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Thryv by 289.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 14,520 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thryv by 35.1% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 390,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after acquiring an additional 101,460 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Thryv by 10.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thryv during the first quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Thryv by 4.4% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THRY opened at $23.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. Thryv had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 36.69%. The firm had revenue of $308.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 136,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $3,401,274.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,684,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,833,663.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,031,278 shares of company stock valued at $25,543,695. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thryv in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

