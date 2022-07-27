Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Trading Up 7.1%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Rating) traded up 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.42 and last traded at C$2.42. 398,946 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,717,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining from C$24.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.38.

Hut 8 Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 20.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.20. The company has a market cap of C$422.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92.

Insider Activity

Hut 8 Mining ( TSE:HUT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$53.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$58.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post -0.2734034 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jason Alexander Zaluski sold 46,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.96, for a total transaction of C$91,488.69.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

