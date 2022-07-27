Hydra Price Reaches $2.91 (HYDRA)

Hydra (HYDRA) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. Hydra has a market cap of $25.01 million and $194,080.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hydra has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hydra coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.91 or 0.00013580 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004675 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00017105 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000310 BTC.

About Hydra

Hydra’s total supply is 19,785,486 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain.

Buying and Selling Hydra

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

