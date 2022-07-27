Hydro Price Down 13.4% This Week (HYDRO)

Hydro (HYDRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. One Hydro coin can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Hydro has a market capitalization of $278,322.91 and approximately $3,925.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hydro has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004654 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,474.21 or 1.00015901 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006052 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003753 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002381 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00127716 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00029544 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004648 BTC.
About Hydro
Hydro is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 82,545,513 coins. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi.
Buying and Selling Hydro
