HyperCash (HC) Price Down 5.5% Over Last Week

HyperCash (HC) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $5.55 million and $176,365.00 worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HyperCash has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One HyperCash coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000541 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,778.36 or 1.00075171 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00043726 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00207516 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.24 or 0.00233916 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00109133 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00056727 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005022 BTC.

HyperCash (HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

