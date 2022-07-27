HyperCash Trading Down 7.5% Over Last 7 Days (HC)

HyperCash (HC) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000560 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HyperCash has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. HyperCash has a total market cap of $5.36 million and $202,782.00 worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,197.17 or 0.99930517 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00043484 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00206157 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00231205 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00112217 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00051684 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003816 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004900 BTC.

HyperCash (CRYPTO:HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

