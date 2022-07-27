Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Shares Up 1.2%

Hypoport SE (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €188.90 ($192.76) and last traded at €186.30 ($190.10). 6,553 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 9,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at €184.10 ($187.86).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €240.00 ($244.90) target price on shares of Hypoport in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €240.00 ($244.90) price target on shares of Hypoport in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Warburg Research set a €526.00 ($536.73) price target on shares of Hypoport in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €500.00 ($510.20) target price on shares of Hypoport in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €216.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is €307.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.42, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86.

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

