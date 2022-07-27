i-nexus Global (LON:INX) Shares Down 6.6%

i-nexus Global plc (LON:INX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.15 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.25 ($0.05). 1,110,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 283% from the average session volume of 290,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.55 ($0.05).

i-nexus Global Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of £1.28 million and a P/E ratio of -1.60.

i-nexus Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

i-nexus Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of enterprise cloud-based software on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) basis in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides Strategy Execution management platform, a cloud-based enterprise-ready software, which empowers executives and professionals with a suite of tools for strategic planning, portfolio execution, and performance tracking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for i-nexus Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-nexus Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.