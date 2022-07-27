ICHI Price Reaches $4.97 on Exchanges (ICHI)

ICHI (ICHI) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 27th. ICHI has a market cap of $24.87 million and $531,395.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for $4.97 or 0.00022153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ICHI has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004460 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001560 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002186 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00016084 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001812 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00031852 BTC.
About ICHI
ICHI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,005,138 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm.
Buying and Selling ICHI
