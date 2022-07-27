IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13, RTT News reports. IDEX had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. IDEX updated its FY22 guidance to $7.88-$7.98 EPS.
IDEX stock traded up $3.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,539. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $172.18 and a fifty-two week high of $240.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.52%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in IDEX by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in IDEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
