IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Bought by Newfound Research LLC

Newfound Research LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 127.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on IDXX. Bank of America lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.25.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $4.60 on Wednesday, reaching $381.60. The stock had a trading volume of 841 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,357. The company has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $364.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $450.71. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.50 and a 12-month high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

