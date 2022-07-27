IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for IMAX in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 25th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for IMAX’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). IMAX had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $60.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis.

IMAX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on IMAX in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on IMAX from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded IMAX from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. B. Riley decreased their price target on IMAX from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IMAX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

IMAX opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.36. IMAX has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $22.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.43 million, a PE ratio of -47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in IMAX during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in IMAX during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in IMAX during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IMAX during the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

