ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Stock Price Down 4.8%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) was down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.13 and last traded at $4.16. Approximately 17,759 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,750,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ImmunityBio from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

ImmunityBio Trading Down 1.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.95.

ImmunityBio ( NASDAQ:IBRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBRX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,760,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,925,000 after purchasing an additional 544,929 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 825,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 374,349 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 383,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 199,019 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 367.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 196,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 154,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 56.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 408,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 146,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines to treat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.

