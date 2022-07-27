ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (IPA) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 29th.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Trading Up 2.3 %

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies stock opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.68. The firm has a market cap of $100.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.29. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $8.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 54,145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 1,849.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 54,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in antibody production and related services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of antibodies, enzymes, enzyme activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, organoid growth factors, and hybridoma products for research purposes.

