Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 21,888 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 622,667 shares.The stock last traded at $44.47 and had previously closed at $43.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil ( NYSE:IMO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.06 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.