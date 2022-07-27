Imperial Petroleum Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:IMPP)

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 37,613 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 69% compared to the typical daily volume of 22,254 call options.

Imperial Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of IMPP traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $0.49. 49,060,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,319,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.54, a quick ratio of 7.87 and a current ratio of 8.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.19. Imperial Petroleum has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $9.70.

Get Imperial Petroleum alerts:

Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.12 million during the quarter.

Imperial Petroleum Company Profile

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals; and crude oils. As of March 29, 2022, the company owned four medium range refined petroleum product tankers and one Aframax crude oil tanker with a total capacity of 305,804 deadweight tons.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.