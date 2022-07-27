Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Declares $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd.

Independent Bank Group has a dividend payout ratio of 26.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Independent Bank Group to earn $5.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

Independent Bank Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $69.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.56. Independent Bank Group has a 1 year low of $62.82 and a 1 year high of $79.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 8.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Independent Bank Group will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group to $76.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 2,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $187,365.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,617.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 2,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $187,365.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,617.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. White sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $63,693.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,355 shares in the company, valued at $534,782.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,858 shares of company stock valued at $627,352. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter worth about $377,000. 73.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

