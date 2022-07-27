Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Stephens

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Stephens to $80.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 13.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IBTX. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Independent Bank Group from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Independent Bank Group to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

NASDAQ IBTX traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $70.35. 5,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,402. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.25 and a 200-day moving average of $72.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Independent Bank Group has a 52 week low of $62.82 and a 52 week high of $79.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.56.

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 32.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Independent Bank Group will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Independent Bank Group news, EVP James C. White sold 876 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $63,693.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,782.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP James C. White sold 5,371 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $376,292.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,663.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. White sold 876 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $63,693.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,782.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,858 shares of company stock worth $627,352. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,042,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,539,000 after purchasing an additional 576,836 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 17.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,987,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,410,000 after purchasing an additional 302,174 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the first quarter worth approximately $9,806,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Independent Bank Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,451,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,756,000 after acquiring an additional 57,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

