Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Infosys in a report released on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Agarwal now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Infosys’ current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Infosys’ FY2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on INFY. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Infosys to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

NYSE INFY opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.30. The company has a market capitalization of $75.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99. Infosys has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $26.39.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.171 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. Infosys’s payout ratio is 49.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 29.8% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 27,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Infosys during the second quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Infosys by 13.4% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 67,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 7,967 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in Infosys by 5.8% during the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 56,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its position in Infosys by 9.1% during the second quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 15.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

