Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) – William Blair dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Infosys in a report released on Monday, July 25th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Infosys’ current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Infosys’ FY2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on INFY. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Infosys to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. HSBC raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

Infosys Stock Down 3.5 %

Institutional Trading of Infosys

Infosys stock opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99. Infosys has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $26.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 16.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,541,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,855,349,000 after acquiring an additional 10,570,026 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 65,512,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,886,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753,476 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,180,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,794,000 after acquiring an additional 53,906 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 34.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,989,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143,124 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,626,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,006 shares during the period. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infosys Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.171 dividend. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Infosys’s payout ratio is presently 49.28%.

Infosys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

