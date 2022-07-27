InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.57-$0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $113.00 million-$113.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.13 million. InMode also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of InMode in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded InMode from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on InMode from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.17.

InMode Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INMD traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.49. 9,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,056,068. InMode has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $99.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. InMode had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 44.79%. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the first quarter valued at $276,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the first quarter valued at $303,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the first quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the first quarter valued at $366,000. 53.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Featured Articles

