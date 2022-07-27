Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) Shares Purchased by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN – Get Rating) by 77.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,539 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $4,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PJAN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 813,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,492,000 after purchasing an additional 345,722 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 546.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 783,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,057,000 after purchasing an additional 662,065 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,412,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 597,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,252,000 after purchasing an additional 306,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,843,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of PJAN traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,383. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.44. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a twelve month low of $29.27 and a twelve month high of $33.43.

