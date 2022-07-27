InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Trading Down 4.3 %
Shares of IHT stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $5.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $24.16 million, a PE ratio of 44.18 and a beta of -0.02.
About InnSuites Hospitality Trust
