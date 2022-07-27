InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Short Interest Down 91.9% in July

InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 91.9% from the June 30th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INPOY. Barclays boosted their target price on InPost from €8.60 ($8.78) to €9.00 ($9.18) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded InPost from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

InPost stock remained flat at $3.26 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 48 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,711. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.20. InPost has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $10.43.

InPost SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an out-of-home e-commerce enablement platform providing parcel locker services in Europe. It operates through four segments: APM (automated parcel machines), To-Door, Mondial Relay, and International Other. The APM segment focuses on the delivery of parcels to automated parcel machines.

