Insider Buying: Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Senior Officer Purchases C$300,052.35 in Stock

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2022

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GILGet Rating) (NYSE:GIL) Senior Officer Robin Perkins bought 7,500 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$40.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,052.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at C$300,052.35.

Gildan Activewear Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of TSE:GIL opened at C$34.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$37.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$43.78. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a one year low of C$33.83 and a one year high of C$55.13. The stock has a market cap of C$6.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.43, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GILGet Rating) (NYSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.35. The business had revenue of C$981.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$832.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 4.2905654 earnings per share for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.217 per share. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently 14.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GIL shares. Desjardins cut their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$64.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$50.78.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.