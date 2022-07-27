Insider Buying: Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Senior Officer Purchases C$300,052.35 in Stock

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) Senior Officer Robin Perkins bought 7,500 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$40.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,052.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at C$300,052.35.

Gildan Activewear Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of TSE:GIL opened at C$34.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$37.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$43.78. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a one year low of C$33.83 and a one year high of C$55.13. The stock has a market cap of C$6.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.43, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.35. The business had revenue of C$981.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$832.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 4.2905654 earnings per share for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.217 per share. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently 14.31%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GIL shares. Desjardins cut their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$64.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$50.78.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.