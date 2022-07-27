Insider Selling: Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Sells 1,601 Shares of Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.52, for a total transaction of $532,364.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,964,899 shares in the company, valued at $34,570,408,215.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 15th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,310 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.76, for a total transaction of $5,760,075.60.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 177,243 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.28, for a total transaction of $58,539,818.04.

On Monday, June 27th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 41,857 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total transaction of $13,773,045.85.

On Friday, June 24th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total transaction of $69,726,650.00.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.84, for a total transaction of $64,436,400.00.

On Friday, May 27th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.98, for a total transaction of $63,796,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 41,610 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.95, for a total transaction of $12,855,409.50.

On Monday, May 23rd, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 118,856 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.73, for a total transaction of $35,981,276.88.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $211,400.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 80,761 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.53, for a total transaction of $24,432,625.33.

NYSE LLY traded down $4.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $326.82. 27,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,075,960. The company has a 50 day moving average of $313.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $220.20 and a 52-week high of $335.33. The firm has a market cap of $310.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

