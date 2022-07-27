Insider Selling: LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Insider Sells 2,027 Shares of Stock

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) insider Annie Armstrong sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,015. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Annie Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 7th, Annie Armstrong sold 1,290 shares of LendingClub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $16,770.00.

On Tuesday, June 7th, Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $51,645.69.

On Monday, May 9th, Annie Armstrong sold 1,290 shares of LendingClub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $18,692.10.

On Thursday, April 28th, Annie Armstrong sold 2,027 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $34,459.00.

LC traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,322,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,062. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. LendingClub Co. has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $49.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.68.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. LendingClub had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $289.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 173.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,801,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,668,000 after acquiring an additional 626,217 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in LendingClub by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,044,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,265,000 after purchasing an additional 50,657 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth about $48,999,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 154.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,990,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,408,000 after buying an additional 1,206,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,746,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LC. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of LendingClub to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

