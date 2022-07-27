Insider Selling: Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Insider Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $40,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,598. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ralph Brandenberger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 3rd, Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of Nkarta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $62,100.00.

Shares of NKTX traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.06. 350,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,563,098. The firm has a market cap of $431.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63. Nkarta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $40.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.05.

Nkarta ( NASDAQ:NKTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.10. On average, research analysts forecast that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on NKTX shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Nkarta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its stake in Nkarta by 67.2% in the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,113,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,055,000 after acquiring an additional 849,369 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nkarta by 33.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 842,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,585,000 after acquiring an additional 210,700 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Nkarta by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 509,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Nkarta by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 276,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Nkarta by 69.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 96,100 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

