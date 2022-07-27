Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Short Interest Down 88.9% in July

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the June 30th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Insight Select Income Fund Stock Performance

INSI stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.29. 21,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,097. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.32. Insight Select Income Fund has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $23.27.

Insight Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insight Select Income Fund

Insight Select Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 10.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 61,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $12,373,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 2.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 131,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 9.1% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,354,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,196,000 after purchasing an additional 112,649 shares during the last quarter. 43.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

