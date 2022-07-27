Insured Finance Trading 5.6% Lower This Week (INFI)

Insured Finance (INFI) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. One Insured Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Insured Finance has a total market cap of $203,138.79 and approximately $571.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Insured Finance has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00017378 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00031800 BTC.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance’s launch date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,713,102 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin.

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

